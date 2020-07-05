GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas — The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and several agencies are still searching the Guadalupe River for a missing swimmer.

Deputies began the search Wednesday but suspended it around 11:45 p.m. They said the search will resume Thursday morning.

The missing person has not been identified, but they were described as a young man, around 18-years-old, with a "short, stocky build wearing gray swim trunks." He was last seen swimming downstream from the bridge near South of FM 1117.

If anyone sees this missing person, contact GCSO at (830) 379-1224.