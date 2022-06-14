Guadalupe County deputies kill man who shot his wife, officials say

Deputies say when they arrived, they witnessed man pull out a handgun and shoot his wife.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas — Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that deputies shot and killed a man who shot his wife.

Officials said it all started around 12:30 a.m. with a call for a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Stagecoach Road.

Deputies say when they arrived, they witnessed the man pull out a handgun and shoot his wife. That is when deputies fired on the man.

The woman was airlifted to BAMC and is in stable condition. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.