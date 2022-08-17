x
Lucky Groves resident wins $1M on Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket

The ticket is the second of four top prizes in the game that are worth $1 million.
Credit: KBMT

GROVES, Texas — There's a new millionaire in Groves this week!

A lucky Groves resident claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million from the Texas Lottery's scratch ticket game "$1,000,000 FRENZY" according to a news release Wednesday from the Texas Lottery.

The Groves winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Speedy Express at 3949 North Twin City Highway according to the news release.

The ticket is the second of four top prizes in the game that are worth $1 million.

More than $97 million in total prizes are up for grabs in this particular game according the Texas Lottery.

The overall odds of winning an instant prize in the game are one in 3.24, including break-even prizes the release said.

In January 2022 a Batson resident won $5 million on a scratch-off ticket sold at a Sour Lake convenience store.

Here's some more info about the Texas Lottery...

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $35.3 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $76.6 billion in prizes to lottery players. 

Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $29.4 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. 

As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $189 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

