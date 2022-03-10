'I heard him ask for help twice' | Neighbors tried to rescue man from house fire

Neighbors rescued two others, a 90-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman, from the burning home, authorities said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man died in a house fire on the west side and two women were rescued by neighbors, authorities said. Neighbors tried to get the 68-year-old man out, but weren't able to.

The fire broke out just before midnight on Wednesday in the 5100 block of Grovehill Street. Fire investigators from the San Antonio Fire Department said the fire started in a front room of the home and then spread to the attic and the rest of the home.

The two women rescued included a mother and daughter. The 90-year-old (who uses a wheelchair) and a 70-year-old woman, were taken out of the home by neighbors.

Firefighters found the 68-year-old man dead inside when they conducted a second search of the home. Heavy smoke and fire inside made it difficult to locate the victim, fire officials said. They said they were able to get the fire out quickly.

A neighbor shared what happened when she and her husband tried to help get all three people out. Genevieve Garza told KENS 5 the smoke was too much for her husband to try and rescue the man, so they tried to put out the fire with a water hose until crews arrived.