FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man and a woman have been convicted on 20 counts of animal cruelty after more than 200 animals were seized from their Grove City home and their pet store last year.

Douglas and Britny DeVaul were the owners of The Petting Zoo, also known as Grove City Reptiles, on West Broad Street.

Approximately 30 complaints were filed against them after people said their puppies died after they bought them from the DeVauls.

Investigators initially found only minor care violations but then in August of 2019, they found dirty and overcrowded conditions for the animals.

Columbus Humane CEO Rachel Finney said at the time about 100 reptiles, more than 90 dogs and more than 50 livestock animals (turkeys, goats, pigs) were taken from their home and store.

She added that a large number of animal remains were also found.

The Columbus City Attorney's Office said the dogs were also sold from business named Fireside Puppies and Buckeye Puppies.

Each animal cruelty count is a second-degree misdemeanor and the DeVauls have lost their animal broker license as a result of the convictions.