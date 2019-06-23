Inside the home of San Antonio's Alliance of Teachers a group is tackling its hardest subject yet.

"We've seen a lot of fear," said Luke Amphlett, a San Antonio teacher.

"We have undocumented students. We have lots of students with undocumented parents and family members and friends, so ever since the 2016 election we've really had to confront this issue."

The issue is the future for some students as the threat of deportation becomes a reality.

Last week, President Trump announced on Twitter a sweep of raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to remove millions of undocumented immigrants. Less than 24 hours before the raids were supposed to take place, the president announced a two-week delay, saying he was giving Congress time to come up with a solution.

But according to Amphlett, the damage is already done.

"Even though the mass raids aren't happening today, the trauma that they're inflicting and the fear that they're inflicting on our communities is very real," he said.

Which is why the advocacy group SA Stands, which Amphlett is a part of, began preparing its community for anything. The group released a list of rights they believe everyone should know, no matter your status, should you be confronted by immigration authorities.

Jaleesa Irizarry

"People don't want to face reality that there is a threat, but having a plan in a moment of crisis can really help a great deal," SA Stands member Carolina Canizales said.

"For families that want to be prepared, I think my best advice is to always have a family preparedness plan."

Canizales' plan includes:

Have a power of attorney for you and your children

Have all your important documents in one place; someone you trust must know where they are

Always have a second person for your bank accounts and important assets

The group adds that should you find yourself in custody and can't afford to make bail, a fund created by RAICES could help you post bond if they approve your request.

But the biggest thing SA Stands stresses anyone can do is educate yourself on your rights. Amphlett stressed sharing that information can make a world of difference.

"We believe there are simple things we can do. We have the responsibility to demonstrate the enactments of those rights. We have a responsibility to stand up for our brothers and sisters who are much more vulnerable than us," he said.

