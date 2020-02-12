The manager was treated for his injuries at a hospital. Meanwhile, the suspects got away.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A group of men assaulted a bowling alley manager in Glen Burnie after they were asked to wear a mask inside of the establishment Tuesday evening, Anne Arundel County Police said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the Bowl America located at 7155 Ritchie Highway, police said.

The manager of the Bowl America asked a group of men to leave the bowling alley after they refused to wear a face mask in accordance with the establishment's COVID-19 safety protocol. Police said that's when one of the men pushed the manager before exiting the alley.

The manager walked the group of non-compliant men outside of the bowling alley. One of the men then punched the manager to the ground and the group subsequently beat up and kicked the manager, police said.

A bowling alley employee went outside to help the manager and was also beat up by the group.

Police said the suspects, who they describe as a group of black men, fled the area before officers arrived at the scene.

The manager was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Anne Arundel Couty Police detectives are investigating the assault and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

In a separate incident on Nov. 7, Anne Arundel County Police arrested a woman and put out an arrest warrant for a man after they assaulted Cold Stone Creamery employees for entering the business without facemasks and were "uncooperative" when asked to put them on, police said.

The incident happened at a Cold Stone Creamery located at 15 Lee AirPark Drive in Edgewater, Md.

Police said 26-year-old Ibukunoluwa Opanuga and 35-year-old Musaab Abdul Ali fled the scene following the argument turned assault.

One of the employees was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.