SAN ANTONIO — Over the last few weeks for some, Mother Nature has not been kind. For Carol Gamble, that has got to be the hardest part.



"We lost all of it," she said as she stood in the temporary location for Corazon Ministries. The group provides food and clothing for the homeless.



Almost three weeks ago, right after a storm rolled into town, part of Travis Park Church's roof collapsed. The collapse lead to a pipe burst and some serious flooding. Unfortunately, a lot of that water ended up in Corazon Ministries' space inside Travis Park Church.

"The water ran for an hour, forcefully; it looked like rapids," Gamble said. "We housed our storage on the second floor, we lost all of our winter items that we had stored up there for the winter. Anything that was in our closet it just got destroyed."

Since frigid temperatures made their way to San Antonio, cold weather clothes are needed now more than ever, because for the hundreds of homeless this group serves, a handful of bags of clothing is all they have left.

"All of that hard work was gone because we lost all of it," Gamble said. "So we are really in need."

Corazon Ministries set up shop in a temporary location right by the bus station downtown. They're hoping the community will help fill their makeshift closet with blankets, jackets, socks and sleeping bags to give to those that call the streets home.

"They are not throwaways," Gamble said passionately. "They are our moms, our dads our brothers our sisters, they are our community and so we need to reach out as much as we can and do the right thing."

If would like to schedule a drop-off of winter clothing you can contact Gamble at Cmidirector@travispark.org