SAN ANTONIO — For a child in crisis, a blanket can provide needed comfort.

A national organization called Project Linus has volunteers all over the country who make and donate blankets to groups working on the front lines during traumatic events.

The women in Bexar County who participate have turned millions of stitches into works of art for local children.

At least twice a month, a group of women carrying bags and boxes of sewing supplies walk through the doors at the Forest Hills Library.

The ladies gather in the meeting room and get to work. Their fingers fly and laughter dances on their lips.

Some women cut fleece. Others use a crochet hook or knitting needles to transform balls of yarn into bright, warm blankets.

The projects will be gifted to children they’ve never met.

“It's giving kids a hug and just providing a love and warmth and care for children who have suffered some kind of trauma,” said Ann Strautman. “[They may have suffered] abuse, sickness, loss of a parent. I'm just basically giving them something to something bright, cheery to go take with them.”

Project Linus was started in Colorado in 1995. The idea quickly spread across the nation. Strautman took over the Bexar County chapter ten years ago.

“It just felt right. It was something I could get behind and do,” said Strautman. “My fabric addiction, I could feed that guilt free.”

Scraps of fabric are transformed into a quilt. Crochet stitches are used to finish the edges of a fleece blanket. Once completed, they are donated to The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, Child Protective Services and Methodist Children’s Hospital. Blankets are also gathered after a Hurricane or active shooter tragedy.

“I can imagine a kid being in hospital, sick, scared …in a fire, they've lost everything in their house. It's a comfort to know that … that's yours, you can take it with you wherever you go,” said Strautman.

As life’s journey brings new twists and turns, the Project Linus label sewn onto each blanket reminds the child of the love and care that went into creating something special; just for them.

To get involved with Project Linus, donate online: Click here

Attend a blanket making gathering:

1st and 3rd Fridays at 11 a.m.

Forest Hills Library 5245 Ingram Rd. San Antonio, TX 78228

3rd Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Memories by the Yard 8015 Mainland Dr. San Antonio, TX 78250

Drop off completed new, handmade blankets at these locations:

Memories by the Yard

8015 Mainland Dr.

San Antonio, TX 78250

Inskeins Yarn Shop

8425 Bandera Rd. #128

San Antonio, TX 78250

Scrappy Quilter

1196 FM 78

Schertz, TX 78154

Questions can be emailed to: linus-sa@sbcglobal.net

Info on the national organization can be found at: www.projectlinus.org