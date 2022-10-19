Loop 1604 expanding to 10 lanes along portions of the north side

The project includes plans for five segments of construction spanning from Bandera Road (SH-16) to I-35.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and several others will be gathering in San Antonio for the groundbreaking of the highly anticipated Loop 1604 expansion.

The project includes plans for five segments of construction spanning from Bandera Road (SH-16) to I-35. Segment 2 of the expansion began this past summer and includes over $400 million to improve the I-10 and 1604 interchange.

Planned improvements include the construction of flyover ramps at the interchange along with lane expansions of Loop 1604 from four lanes to 10 lanes across including an high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction, a press release said.

