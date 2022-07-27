Grey Forest mayor denies discussions of terminating the police chief

Grey Forest Mayor Mandie Waldrop, who assumed the role in 2022, released a statement Wednesday saying Police Chief Rene Rodriguez's job was never on the line.

SAN ANTONIO — The mayor of Grey Forest is denying rumors of discussions that the city's police chief was going to be fired. This comes after a heated six-hour city council meeting on Sunday.

Grey Forest Mayor Mandie Waldrop, who assumed the role in 2022, released a statement Wednesday saying Police Chief Rene Rodriguez's job was never on the line.

Grey Forest is a small town near Helotes with a population of about 500 people. Recent documents showed tension between the mayor and police chief stemming from a traffic stop in 2021.

Documents show Waldrop received two warning citations from Reserve Officer Charles Marcus. A second officer who witnessed the stop claimed there were no irregularities during the encounter. However, Waldrop disagreed.

She claimed Officer Marcus yanked her out of the car and placed her on the hood. She later recanted that story and ended up telling four versions of it, according to documents by Chief Rodriguez, who acknowledged Waldrop's rise to mayor could make things difficult as they worked together.

The tensions increased when the mayor reportedly gave the police department a revised list of expectations. That led Chief Rodriguez to consider resignation, saying he would be burning time off. The mayor called that "no call/no show".

At a special city council meeting Sunday, Chief Rodriguez believed he would be terminated.

The mayor denies that claim.

“I have not mentioned that to him and I don’t feel like I’ve given that much thought,” Waldrop said.

She said the meeting was about the chief adhering to the list of expectations, however, the chief believed council members would view the meeting differently.

“I think they're going to realize whats being said is camouflaged to the real reason we are here today and in my opinion: it’s just a lie that got out of hand and snowballed,” Chief Rodriguez said.

A statement from the City Attorney's office says no action was taken after Sunday's meeting.

"We are aware many citizens may have questions regarding the special council meeting which occurred on Sunday, July 24, 2022, where the subject of the police department and the duties of the chief of police were discussed. The city council appreciates citizens’ attendance and willingness to provide input regarding their support or criticism regarding city operations.

It is important to understand the issues discussed were not intended and did not include discussion about the termination of the chief of police. Rather it was an operational discussion regarding how the council can best facilitate the coordination between the police department, through the chief of police, and the mayor’s office.

After many hours of discussion, the council concluded the meeting and did not feel any action was needed at this time. Grey Forest faces many obstacles in the coming years. Future planning is needed to best prepare the city. The challenges discussed by the city council will not be solved in a single meeting. Efforts going forward will be implemented to facilitate collaborative efforts between the office of the chief and the mayor. The wellbeing of the citizens is of paramount importance to all."