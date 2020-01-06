'We have the power and platform to affect change' | Gregg Popovich, NBA coaches committee denounce killing of George Floyd

"The events of the past few weeks -- police brutality, racial profiling and the weaponization of racism are shameful, inhumane and intolerable."

The San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich joined a committee of NBA coaches selected to, "Craft a forcefully worded denouncement of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis and the greater pattern of violence and intolerance toward African Americans in the United States," according to ESPN.

The NBA released a statement on the death of George Floyd Monday afternoon:

Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to the family of George Floyd.

As NBA coaches -- both head and assistant coaches -- we lead groups of men, most of whom are African American, and we see, hear and share their feelings of disgust, frustration, helplessness and anger.

The events of the past few weeks -- police brutality, racial profiling and the weaponization of racism are shameful, inhumane and intolerable.

As a diverse group of leaders, we have a responsibility to stand up and speak out for those who don’t have a voice – and to stand up and speak out for those who don’t feel it is safe to do so.

Witnessing the murder of George Floyd in cold blood and in broad daylight has traumatized our nation, but the reality is that African Americans are targeted and victimized on a daily basis. As NBA coaches, we cannot treat this as an isolated incident of outrage.

We are committed to working in our NBA cities with local leaders, officials and law enforcement agencies to create positive change in our communities. We have the power and platform to affect change, and we will use it.