'Greg Abbott's voucher plan is in trouble.' Republicans join Democrats in opposition.

The Texas Senate may have passed a new "school choice" plan, but the House of Representatives is another story.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Representatives have drawn a line in the sand on voucher programs.

Governor Abbott has held multiple rallies for expanding the state's school voucher plan and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick made it one of his top priorities. The Senate passed SB 9 on Thursday, which would establish a voucher (education savings account) program and provide parents up to $8,000 per student each year. The plan would also compensate school districts with less than 20,000 students if a child used a voucher to go elsewhere. Those districts would get receive $10,000 for each child who chose to attend another district, though the compensation would only last two years.

And yet, on the exact same Thursday, Representative Abel Herrero proposed an amendment to the state budget that stated funds could not be appropriated for a voucher program or savings account program.

Or, to put it simply: the amendment said the State of Texas isn't paying for a voucher program.

Some Republicans pleaded with their constituents to table the measure until voucher-related bills could be debated on in a House committee, but to no avail.

The House passed the amendment with a 86-52 vote. More than 20 Republicans joined House Democrats to accomplish this ratio.

"Greg Abbott's voucher plan is in trouble," UTSA Political Science Chair Jon Taylor said. "And it's a fascinating mix of who's opposing it."

Taylor said some Republicans, particularly those from the 134 counties West of I-35, are concerned that the voucher program won't work for them. Some families in rural areas may not have another place to send their child and others may not be able to afford the increased cost of a private school, even with a $8,000 voucher.

And then, there are the sports programs to think about.

"One of the more interesting groups of people that have opposed Abbott's voucher plan are high school football coaches in West Texas," Taylor said.

Taylor said the vote opposing vouchers before a debate even started shows the Texas House's attitude on the measure is much less welcoming than the Senate.

"Speaker Phelan has been very quiet on vouchers," Taylor said. "Ultimately it's the Speaker that determines if the legislation is going to get on the House floor."

Taylor does not expect the fight to be over. The budget, or HB 1, will eventually move to the Texas Senate and they will likely strip the amendment and send it back.

Still, the Texas House has 150 members with 86 Republicans and 64 Democrats. If 86 of those members already oppose vouchers, as the vote on Herrero's amendment would suggest, any voucher program would continue to be at a disadvantage.

Taylor expects the Governor will not give up so easily.