Dedication ceremony celebrates 100 miles of progress

The Howard W Peak Greenway Trail System reaches an important milestone.

SAN ANTONIO — Dreamers who joined together to build a community resource that will benefit generations to come gathered today to celebrate 100 miles of progress.

The new Mateo Camargo Park Trailhead near the east bank of Leon Creek was the setting for the party marking the newest reach of the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail System.

Planners said the new amenity, which is a 1.9 mile segment between Levi Strauss Park and Rodriguez County Park, connects communities and people to over four miles of trail in the Leon Creek area.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg told the crowd he is proud that the vision of former Mayor Peak has become a vibrant reality enjoyed by people in all areas of the community.

Nirenberg said "Before I ran for city council we were talking about some of the great things that were going on in San Antonio, and the importance of protecting our greenspaces. Howard (Peak) told me if I had an opportunity to serve the city, that he would like for me to continue the work towards extending the greenway trails."

Nirenberg said in those early days, the system included only about 30 miles of trails.

"I told him that if I was blessed to do that I certainly would and I am proud to have supported the linear creekway trail system as a city councilman, as a Mayor, but also as a San Antonio voter," Nirenberg said, adding a message to voters "I want to thank you, not just for us who are gathered here today but to the children who will inherit this city, who will be better off for it."

Nirenberg reminded the crowd that the system has been built by a sales tax initiative that began in 2000.

"In successive elections not only did San Antonio voters come out and support the vision, they came out in greater and greater numbers every single time," Nirenberg said.

When the 1/8th cent sales tax that funded all the initial work was devoted to other projects, trail funding was moved into the 2022 bond package and was again embraced by voters. Nirenberg said $103 million has been pledged to the next phase of construction.

"I had no doubt it was going to be one of the most popular things on the ballot and sure enough, voters once again supported the extension of the greenway trails," Nirenberg said, adding "It's so popular the county is now onboard. They have now contributed another $80 million to the extension of the greenway trails."