National Canine Fitness Month reminds dog owners the best ways to keep your dog healthy

Making sure your pet is healthy is a key step in extending the life of your pet, but how do you know you're doing it right?

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The whole month of April, pet lovers everywhere celebrate National Canine Fitness Month.

FitPaws came up with the idea to celebrate to bring awareness to canine obesity and remind everyone to keep their dog active and fit.

According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, 56% of dogs are considered overweight or obese.

With extra weight comes several health problems and concerns that can shorten a dog’s life.

The Association states that overweight dogs are more likely to suffer from arthritis, kidney disease, liver disease, diabetes, heart failure, high blood pressure, and cancer.

How can you prevent your dog from gaining weight or being overweight? Surgical Veterinarian and Mobile Veterinary Surgical Services Owner, Jennifer Hoch, said first check on your pet by feeling their ribs.

She said you should feel an hourglass shape and while you don't want the ribs poking out, you should be able to feel the ribs.

If you can't feel the ribs, your dog might be overweight. She said it's best to check with your vet.

Either way, Hoch said there are two things you need to be attentive to, your pets' activity level and food consumption.

ACTIVITY:

"If you have a pet that's getting regular activity, then that's not just going to make their body healthy, but it also stimulates their mind and it will also improve their behavior at home," said Hoch. "They are going to be less destructive and they're going to be engaged in other things, so it makes them a better well-rounded pet at home."

Hoch said she does surgery on pets every day, many of which are ACL repairs, and a majority of the surgeries are from the overuse of muscles or overweight pets.

So how do you know you're exercising your dog right?

Hoch says it's important to get your pet active every single day and it doesn't have to be excessive.

She said regular, low-impact exercises, like leash walking, swimming, playing fetch, or going to the park will do. The fresh air will do you and your pet some good.

She said active play like throwing a ball, stick, or frisbee for your pet to retrieve is a great way to get them moving.

Hoch said don't wait all week to get them moving and then over-do-it on the weekends with a big hike or long walk.

Adding in walks and playtime during the week will help them be ready for big hikes and long walks on the weekends. She said if they are not used to being active, they can over-exert themselves, which can cause injuries.

If you do take them out for a bigger exercise event, Hoch said to be sure and keep an eye on them as they are working out. If they want to stop, lay down, or are slowing down or limping, it's time to wrap up the exercise.

"Fit them into your life however you can, you can go to the park, and if they are really energetic, certain breeds really like to have a job to do, agility, fly ball, those are really good activities for dogs that are really athletic and energetic," said Hoch.

What if you are busy or have physical limitations where you can't take them out for a walk? You have options.

"Some people don't have the availability maybe with their schedule, or have physical limitations, to take their pets out, so there are also other ideas like rehab facilities, underwater treadmills and there are actually people in town that have mobile dog gyms that they can come to you and exercise their pets in air condition for you," she said. "There are lots of different things that should fit anyone's lifestyle."

There are apps like Rover, where you can find a person to exercise your dog.

There are also several mobile gyms and doggy daycares around the area like Run Rascaldyroo K-9 Mobile Gym.

Activity is a big part of all of this, but also what the dogs are eating matters.

FOOD:

Hoch said if your dog is overweight you don't have to follow the serving sizes on the back of the bag. Use your discretion and limit the amount that is given each day.

There are also several bags of food at your pet store that should have a lower-calorie option.

Hoch did suggest not using grain-free foods after the FDA found it can be related back to heart complications in pets.

Also, for those good girls and boys, try low-calorie treats to reward them. Hoch suggests carrots, green beans, rice cakes, and training treats.

You can take the treats you already have and break them into smaller pieces.

If you're ever unsure, be sure to contact your vet to know what's best for your dog.