Grease fire forces restaurant to be evacuated

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on the northeast side of town.

CONVERSE, Texas — A grease fire forced evacuations at a strip center in Converse Monday night.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen of Wu's Restaurant on FM78 just before 9:30 p.m.

The entire strip center had to be evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters said that several calls came from people passing by claiming there were very large flames over the building. The Fire Captain said the ventilation system did its job by forcing all the flames outside of the building which prevented a larger interior fire.

No injuries were reported.

