Grease fire causes thousands of dollars in damages at Church's Chicken restaurant, per SAFD

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke at the fast food restaurant in the 1000 block of Rittiman Road.

SAN ANTONIO — It appears that grease buildup is to blame for a morning fire at the Church's Chicken restaurant at 1001 Rittiman Road, according to an official with SAFD.

Firefighters were called to the location around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke.

According to fire officials, it appeared that grease buildup on a grease trap ignited due to heat and began smoldering. They believe it was likely smoldering for hours before igniting.

Crews quickly went to work to begin extinguishing the fire. Officials said the damage appeared to be contained to the kitchen area and that mostly the grease trap and fryer were damaged.

The total damage cost is estimated to be between $25,000 and $50,000.