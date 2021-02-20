'I will see you again in heaven' | Grandparents remember San Antonio teen killed in hit-and-run

Her grandparents said Marissa walked to go get chips from the store near their home. They kept texting her. But she wasn't responding.

SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old San Antonio girl was hit and killed on Thursday night's icy roadways. Marissa Duran was walking to the store to grab a bag of potato chips, but never returned home.

Police said a driver hit her then kept driving. Her grandparents John and Marianela Duran are heartbroken. John read a text message he wrote to his granddaughter that she'll never receive.

"Love you my beautiful baby, Marissa," he wrote. Forever and ever." I will see you one day again, in heaven."

The 15-year-old was hit-and-killed Thursday night at Medina Base Road and Moon Valley Drive.

"What happened to her was....not supposed to happen to her," John said.

"When a police officer comes knocking on your door," John said. "It is not good. It is bad."

The officers told the grandparents Marissa was hit and killed by driver 38-year-old Miguel Barbosa. Police said he was eventually caught.

"How can a person live with their conscious and just leave them there," the grandmother said.

"I hope he gets what he deserves for what he did," John said.

The grandparents were raising Marissa because she lost both her parents. Her dad just died months ago from cancer. They said she was loved and cared for her friends and family. They also said she was waiting for the day to graduate to make them proud.

"She is never going to go to college," John said. We will never see her graduate." I will think about her forever."