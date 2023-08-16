North Texas police searching for 75-year-old missing man

Grand Prairie police said he was last seen in the 2100 block of Blue Ridge Trail.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The Grand Prairie Police Department are searching for a missing 75-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday evening.

Police said David Busch, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen at approximately 4:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Blue Ridge Trail. He was in a gray 2017 Lincoln MKC with Teaxas License Plate KCX2913.

Busch was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, blue striped shirt, gray shorts, and black shoes. Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Busch, contact the Grand Prairie Police Department at (972)237-2702.