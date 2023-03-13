'I was shocked' | Parents, students upset over classmates caught on video using racial slur inside Grand Prairie ISD high school

The video shows students using sticky notes to spell out a racial slur before saying it aloud in class.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A video posted on social media is at the center of an investigation at the John Dubiski Career High School in Grand Prairie. The video shows several students using a racial slur in one of the classrooms.

As part of the story by WFAA, the faces of the students involved have been blurred and part of the audio has been cut where you can hear the students using the derogatory word.

The mother of one of the students offended by the video gave her daughter permission to speak with WFAA about the incident. However, the student's mother shared that she is concerned about her daughter's safety and requested WFAA to keep her identity confidential.

According to the mother and student, the racial slur video isn't the first incident they've had to deal with at school.

"I was shocked," the student said. "I am not a confrontational person and sometimes I will say, it's okay. But this time it's not okay."

After Angela Luckey, the president of the Grand Prairie NAACP, saw the video, she felt upset. She said it's also had a huge impact on several Black students at the school.

"It made me angry that students would actually spell out a racial slur that has divided our country and that has divided people inside our state," Luckey said. "We have been getting emails and calls from students that attend this school that are African American. They are upset. They are outraged. Some of them are crying. Some of them just say, 'Mrs. Luckey when we do something wrong, we get suspended the same day.'"

"Keep in mind, these kids made this video in class before Spring Break even came about. They are on Spring Break having a good time with no disciplinary action," Luckey continued.

The NAACP is closely monitoring the case and awaits how Grand Prairie ISD will respond to the video when school resumes after spring break.

According to the NAACP, all of the students who participated in the racial slur video incident have been identified by name and grade.

Grand Prairie sent WFAA the following statement about the incident:

"Earlier today, we were made aware of a video that has been passed around via social media that we believe to include students from Dubiski Career High School using an offensive racial term.

I can assure you that we will fully investigate this situation and hold those involved accountable. The District is on Spring Break this week, so we will have more information when school is back in session next week."

Dubiski Career High School is a Grand Prairie school of choice. Students and their parents have to complete an application and be accepted into the career program(s) at Dubiski. So, the NAACP is demanding serious consequences for the students involved.

"I'm asking that these students be removed from this school," said Luckey.

WFAA has also heard from Grand Prairie ISD School Board Trustee David Espinosa. He expressed his disappointment in the student's behavior.

Espinosa also posted his reaction on his Facebook page. It reads: "I have been made aware of a video being shared on social media. I do not condone that behavior."

"There are multiple students who are offended by this," a student told WFAA. "Some of my classmates, it's very disappointing for this to be happening."