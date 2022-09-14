Teen headed to homecoming parade in medically induced coma after rollover crash in Cypress

Zoe Moody was on her way to Bridgeland High School's homecoming parade when the crash happened. She was nominated to be a homecoming princess.

CYPRESS, Texas — The teen critically injured in a rollover crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress is fighting to stay alive after suffering critical injuries.

Her family has identified her as 16-year-old Zoe Moody.

Moody's family said she's in a medically induced coma. Doctors do expect her to survive, but it will be a long recovery.

"No parents ever want to see their child in this situation at all," Shayla Nortchutt, Moddy's auntie and longtime family friend, said.

Moody's family and friends are still processing what happened Monday evening.

The sheriff said Moody and a friend were on their way to the homecoming parade at Bridgeland High School when they crashed. She was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled multiple times. Investigators said it appeared Moody was attempting to take a last-minute exit.

Investigators believe speed may have played a factor.

"She was going to be on one of the homecoming floats. She was heading over there to go on that. That's when the accident happened," Northcutt said.

Moody was nominated to be a homecoming princess. Monday night was supposed to be magical for her, but instead, she ended up being flown to the Texas Medical Center in downtown Houston.

"There was probably 35 people in the waiting room on Monday evening, the kids, the coaches, the staff of the school, they didn't leave until midnight," Northcutt said.

It's been two days since the crash and Moody is still fighting a tough battle to recover.

"She is in a medically induced coma. She has broken both femurs, patellas, fractures throughout her face and swelling in her brain," Northcutt said.

The road to healing won't be easy, but Moody's family said they're grateful she'll at least get that chance.

"That's the biggest thing, she's still here and that could've been completely fatal," said Northcutt. "Zoe's too stubborn, she's going to fight this."

It's unclear just how long Moody will be in the hospital.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funds.

Friends will gather at the Chick-Fil-A in Fairfield Center Thursday for a prayer vigil at 7 p.m.