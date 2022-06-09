Grand opening ceremony held for community service center on south side

"You don't find many non-profits here on the south side."

SAN ANTONIO — In a south side neighborhood of hard working people who sometimes need a little extra help, there is a new place to find relief.

Tuesday morning there was a grand opening ceremony for a community service center where people can find all kinds of resources.

Eagles Flight Advocacy has been had a staple of the Edgewood area for years but now, there is a food pantry and baby supplies, clothing, furniture and more, for those who need it most.

They will even have a hot meal for seniors once a week and food bags for kids on Fridays to get them through the weekends.

Yolanda Valenzuela is the CEO of Kym's Angels, a group that provides funding for the effort, in an area she calls a non-profit desert.

"You don't find very many non-profits here on the south side. Therefore, the needs of the south side community, seniors, children, adults? They don't get met," Valenzuela said.