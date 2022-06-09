Grand opening ceremony held for community service center on south side

SAN ANTONIO — In a south side neighborhood of hard working people who sometimes need a little extra help, there is a new place to find relief.
Tuesday morning there was a grand opening ceremony for a community service center where people can find all kinds of resources.
Eagles Flight Advocacy has been had a staple of the Edgewood area for years but now, there is a food pantry and baby supplies, clothing, furniture and more, for those who need it most.
They will even have a hot meal for seniors once a week and food bags for kids on Fridays to get them through the weekends.
Yolanda Valenzuela is the CEO of Kym's Angels, a group that provides funding for the effort, in an area she calls a non-profit desert.
"You don't find very many non-profits here on the south side. Therefore, the needs of the south side community, seniors, children, adults? They don't get met," Valenzuela said.
The new center at 343 Spaatz Street is off Palo Alto Road. It is a partnership with "Our House Ministries".