SAN ANTONIO — Six Flags Fiesta Texas is reopening it’s Grand Carousel!

The classic kids ride has been in the park since 1992, and has a total of 58 standing and prancing animals. The animals include painted horse, lions, giraffes, tigers and rabbits. The ride was recently restored, using meticulous painting, polishing, new flooring, retro-style lighting and a new canopy top.

The Grand Carousel also features custom sculpted German motif cherubs, chariots, and hand-painted German and Texas scenes.

The carousel was positioned in two different locations previously in the park, but will now be re-located beside Sangerfest Halle in Spassburg.

The Park will host Six Flags Member Carousel Previews this week and next week until 4 p.m. After that, all guests will be able to ride the attraction.

