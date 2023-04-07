x
Crews find body of third victim in Tynan grain elevator collapse

The other two victims were each taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries. The state of their injuries is currently unknown.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grain elevator collapse in the Tynan area sent two people to the hospital with injuries and killed one. 

That's according to Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd.

The grain elevator ruptured and reportedly collapsed onto two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.

Tragic update: The body of a missing worker at the grain elevator collapse in Tynan has been found.

Southmayd said those three people are the only ones they believe were involved. First responders took one person to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline by ambulance and another person to the hospital by HALO-Flight.

The status of their injuries is currently unknown.

Southmayd said that crews are still working to recover the third person.

Authorities as far away as George West and Three Rivers were called in to assist with the collapse.

Details are limited. 3NEWS has crews on the way to the scene and will bring you updates as soon as they're available.

