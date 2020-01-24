SAN ANTONIO — An Alamo Heights High School graduate has been identified as one of three men killed while fighting wildfires in Australia.

According to a spokesperson with Alamo Heights ISD, First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 1995. He attended the school from 1993-1995.

First Officer Hudson, 42, Captain Ian McBeth, 44, and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr., 43, died Thursday when the aerial water tanker they were in crashed while battling wildfires.

The company who owned the plane, British Columbia-based Coulson Aviation, identified the men and released the following statement in response to their deaths:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the three crew members onboard."

