After State Senator Carlos Uresti announced Monday he will step down as State Senator, effective Thursday, June 21, Governor Greg Abbott wasted no time in calling for a special election in Texas State Senate District 19.

The emergency special election will be held on July 31, 2018 with early voting beginning on Monday, July 16, 2018. Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 25, 2018, the Governor's office said.

“The indictment and ultimate conviction of Senator Uresti for fraud and money laundering has already left District 19 without effective representation in the Texas Senate for over a year,” Governor Abbott said. “With the 86th Legislative Session approaching, and ongoing interim legislative committee hearings, it is imperative to fill this vacancy to ensure that Senate District No. 19 is fully represented as soon as possible.”

Texas State Senate District 19 consists of Brewster, Crockett, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Kinney, Maverick, Medina, Pecos, Real, Reeves, Terrell, Uvalde, Val Verde, and Zavala Counties and parts of Atascosa and Bexar Counties.

You can read the Governor's full proclamation here.

