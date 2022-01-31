Government steps in to help pay for COVID expenses in Bexar County

Over $224 million is being given to health care workers in Bexar County to help recover any expenses lost due to the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday, the office of U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar announced they over $224 million being allotted to help pay for COVID expenses in Bexar County.

The $224,802,071 to be exact, will be coming from the Provider Relief Fund and the funds will be distributed to eligible health care providers who diagnose, test or care for those with have or may have COVID-19 and associating costs from the illness.

Here's a breakdown of the distribution, per Congressman Cuellar's office:

San Antonio- $221,679,784

Converse- $345,780

Live Oak- $815,317

Selma- $590,557

Universal City- $143,028

Windcrest- $1,227,605

“The Provider Relief Fund alleviates the financial stress caused by lost revenues and increased expenses during the pandemic and helps maintain our national health system capacity. During this fourth phase of payments, more than $18 billion was distributed to providers across the country—over $305 million within the 28th Congressional District of Texas,” said Congressman Cuellar.

Cuellar's office says those who provided health care, services and support can also receive compensation for related expenses and other costs associated with COVID.

“With this federal aid our local health care providers are able to continue with the battle against COVID-19 without having to carry the heavy financial burdens that come along with this fight. The Provider Relief Fund has been instrumental in our mitigation efforts against the virus here in South Texas,” said Congressman Cuellar.