Gov. Abbott to speak at 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck launch celebration

San Antonio is home to Toyota's truck assembly plant, which assembles full-size Tundra and mid-size Tacoma pickup trucks.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott is expected to speak at the Roll-Off Ceremony for the new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

The press conference is taking place at 11 a.m. Friday at Toyota Motor Manufacturing at 1 Lone Star Pass on the south side of San Antonio.

The celebration will honor the next generation Tundra. "Born and built by Texans, the 22 is ready for the next adventure," Toyota said.

San Antonio is home to Toyota's truck assembly plant, which assembles full-size Tundra and mid-size Tacoma pickup trucks.

You can watch the news conference in the livestream video player above.