LIVE: Gov. Abbott discusses legislative priorities for public safety

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will hold a roundtable on Thursday with law enforcement leaders from the Lone Star State.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a KVUE report from August 2020 about Austin City Council's decision to cut funds from APD.

Gov. Greg Abbott will continue his push for public safety in Texas on Thursday at a roundtable event with law enforcement leaders from across the state.

Abbott is planning to host the event in Austin, where the city council voted in August to cut funding from the city’s police department.

The governor has since gone on the offensive against city leaders, suggesting a possible state takeover of the police department or insisting Texas cities that cut police funding will be punished.

In September, Abbott urged every Texan and every candidate up for election to sign the “Back the Blue” pledge to support law enforcement.

“They preserve calm amidst chaos. They step up and provide safety to our communities,” Abbott said in September. “It is particularly offensive that some cities are disrespecting and even defunding our law enforcement agencies and communities across the state.”

Thursday’s event will be held at Texas Department of Public Safety Headquarters with the following law enforcement leaders:

Mitch Landry - Deputy Executive Director, Texas Municipal Police Association

Kevin Masters - Senior Strategy Analyst, Office of the Governor's Public Safety Office

Colonel Steve McCraw - Executive Director, Texas Department of Public Safety

Manny Ramirez - President, Fort Worth Police Officers Association

Marvin Ryals - President, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas

Alden Southmayd - Sheriff, Bee County

Joell Sullivan-McNew - President, SafeHorns at UT Austin

Jennifer Tharp - Criminal District Attorney, Comal County

In Austin, overall crime remained relatively flat year-over-year, according to Police Chief Brian Manley’s monthly crime report. Murders increased in the capital city about 45% year-over-year, from 33 in 2019 to 48 in 2020.

But that spike in murders started early in the year, before the city council voted to cut police funding in August, and well before the new, lesser budget took effect in October.

KVUE will stream Gov. Abbott’s roundtable and press conference scheduled for 12:15 p.m. online and on the KVUE app.