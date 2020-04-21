SAN ANTONIO — Governor Abbott is redefining the guidelines regarding 'Houses of Worship' during the current coronavirus crisis.

In a new letter of guidance sent out Tuesday afternoon, 'Houses of Worship' are described as providing essential services.

"Under the extraordinary circumstances in which we temporarily live, these guidelines provide that houses of worship may remain open, the letter reads.

Additionally, it is stated that local governments may not orders 'Houses of Worship' to close in the first place.

With that being said, it is encouraged that 'Houses of Worship' conduct as many activities as possible remotely, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. When providing services in person, places of worship are also encouraged to follow federal guidelines.

Some ways that the governor suggests 'Houses of Worship' help stop the spread of the virus are as follows: