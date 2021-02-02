Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits into February

Recipients will also continue receiving a 15 percent increase in their total benefits every month until June 2021.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide about $300 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of February as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, which will continue every month until June 2021.

This additional 15 percent increase and the emergency benefit amount should appear in recipients' accounts by Feb. 28.



"We will continue to provide Texas families with the resources they need to put food on the table and provide for their loved ones," Abbott said in a news release.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, according to the release.

"These emergency food benefits will provide additional support for Texans to purchase nutritious foods for their families during the ongoing pandemic," added Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.



Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.