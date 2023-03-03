'We need to use the bounty' | Gov. Abbott details how San Antonio benefits from a massive budget surplus

Gov. Abbott recently announced a $1 billion infrastructure plan in Texas which will help alleviate traffic in San Antonio, among other initiatives.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Abbott was in the Alamo City Friday for an event in downtown San Antonio.

The governor spoke at a luncheon hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at noon. The luncheon is at the Hyatt Regency River Walk.

Gov. Abbott recently announced a $1 billion infrastructure plan in Texas which will help alleviate traffic in San Antonio, among other initiatives.

"We need to use the bounty," Gov. Abbot said about a large surplus the state has. Texas has a $33 billion surplus, which is the largest of any state, the governor said.

He also spoke about job growth in Texas and how it will help if the U.S. experiences a recession.

"Texas is in a far better position than any other state to withstand a recession coming," Gov. Abbott said at the luncheon. "We are well-positioned with our thriving economy...far better than any other region."

The governor also compared to Texas' economy with the the economies of other states.

"Our economy is far more diversifed than other regions you may or may not have seen," Gov. Abbott said. "California is in a deficit because of the tech economy, which has taken huge hits."

"Texas has oil and gas production in our state and that will help us in any economic downturns," the governor said.

At the luncheon, the governor also spoke about UTSA's recent designation as a Tier One research institution and the massive investment that went into the bringing it up to that status.