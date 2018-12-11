AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott announced that about 200 firefighters with 55 fire engines from local departments across the Lone Star State will be headed to California to help fight wildfires.

Teams from the Texas Forest Service at Texas A&M will also begin deploying to California Monday morning.

“When disaster strikes, it is imperative that the call for help is answered, and that is exactly what these men and women serving in fire departments across Texas are doing,” Governor Abbott said. “As California continues to fight these fires, Texas will be sending its bravest firefighters to aid in their efforts. Our prayers go out to all who have been impacted by these devastating wildfires, and the State of Texas will continue to offer any resources to aid in the recovery process.”

There are six wildfires, three of them considered major, currently sizzling throughout California.

The largest one is the Camp Fire in Butte County, north of the capital city of Sacramento, which became the most destructive fire in state history, leveling more than 6,700 structures. Officials in California said that fire is not expected to be fully contained until the end of November.

Texas firefighters are expected to help with the fires in Southern California, where the Woolsey and Hill Fires are burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

© 2018 KENS