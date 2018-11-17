SAN ANTONIO — You might have grown up playing with LEGOs of all shapes and sizes, but have you ever thought about getting paid to do so?

The idea is a crazy one, but one builder is going to have exactly that opportunity with the LEGOLAND Discovery Center in San Antonio, where they are searching for a new Master Model Builder.

Yeah, you heard that right.

A press release from LEGOLAND touts that the lucky builder chosen for the position will have an office in the “ultimate indoor LEGO playground,” expected to open next year, while spending their day building, building and building some more. Master Builders – of which there are only a handful in North America – also lead workshops for children and serve as a face of LEGO.

But snagging this job will take more than an interview.

LEGOLAND officials say they are planning to invite a handful of top applicants to the Brick Factor competition on January 12 and 13 at the Rivercenter mall. The two-day event involves seeing who can build the most creative structures the fastest while also engaging with kids.

You can apply for the position here. Applicants need only have a high school diploma or GED, and also, of course, be a talented builder who loves all things LEGO.

