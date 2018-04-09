SAN ANTONIO — Lives are on the line when flood waters overwhelm our streets, so lots of tax dollars are invested in drainage projects that help keep everyone safe.

But neighborhood leaders, who have been in the trenches of the city budget process, admit that the battle for limited dollars is intense.

Ruben Guerrero is the president of the Eastwood Village Neighborhood Association. He said his group has been begging the city to fix a significant flooding problem at the corner of Upland and Jarbet roads for years.

After years of wrangling and compromise, the project is finally moving forward. The price tag is just over $7 million. Ben Alexander, who has lived at the corner for more than 30 years, said the improvements are long overdue. "Every time it rains, this area right here floods. It gets up to about three feet," Alexander said.

"The surveying team has been out here but it's going to take at least another two years before the project is actually complete," Guerrero said. He said design work is supposed to move forward in February but dirt will not turn until October of 2019.

The improvements are worth the wait, Guerrero said, but success takes persistence and patience.

“It's very much more important now that the neighborhoods get involved with their city council representatives to constantly remind them of the needs of the areas," he said. "You must have someone that has the time and the passion to do what needs to be done for your particular neighborhood."

Paul Berry, of the city’s Transportation and Capital Improvements Division said public participation in the process is vital. “The only way that we can know about the different drainage projects that are out there is from hearing from the public. They know what's going on in their neighborhoods, and until they let us know, we can't really go out there and take care of it,” Berry said.

One way to get action, Berry said, is to call the city’s 311 helpline to report drainage problems.

“If every time it rains, you see something happening, call 311, that's the best thing to do and then we will send an investigator out to find out if it's just affecting your property or if it's a much larger issue,” Berry said.

The new city budget is still a work in progress, but they are setting aside more than $54 million for the storm water operating fund.

Planners have proposed increasing the storm water utility fee in the new budget. They hope to generate $1 million a year by raising the residential fee an average of ten cents per month. Commercial ventures could see an increase of about $2.00 per month.

The next major city bond initiative will be in 2022. Berry said that seems like it is a long way away, but planners say if your area needs drainage improvements, now is the time to start working with your neighbors and reaching out to your city council representative, so that you will be able to get your hands on those life-saving dollars.

“Now's the time to start getting it on the radar of your city council, of the city engineers and investigators," Berry said. "Today is the day."

Here is a link to the City’s TCI website: https://www.sanantonio.gov/TCI

