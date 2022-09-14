Gorgeous underworld story unfolds at 'Hadestown' at the Majestic

The gorgeous underworld story hit Broadway in 2019 and earned immediate attention for its fresh take on Greek mythology.

SAN ANTONIO — Tony-winning Broadway musical Hadestown is here in San Antonio for several more days at the Majestic Theatre.

The gorgeous underworld story hit Broadway in 2019 and earned immediate attention for its fresh take on Greek mythology. The musical was nominated for 14 Tony awards (the most that year) and won eight of them.

The musical brings the Greek myth of Opheus and Eurydice to life. Eurydice is a proverty-stricken young woman who goes to work in an industrial underworld to escape hunger. Orpheus is a singer-songwriter in love with Eurydice. He travels to the underworld to rescue her, where he encounters Hades and his love Persephone. Greek god Hermes acts as a musical narrator. In addition to telling the stories of the two main couples, the musical also weaves in themes of climate change and workers rights.

Hadestown is being performed in San Antonio as part of a national tour. The production announced it would begin a national tour in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour was postponed to 2021.

Kimberley Marable, who plays Persephone, is actually one of the original cast members of the Broadway show.

Another cast member is an Olivier nominee. That is Kevyn Morrow, who plays Hades, god of the underworld. The actor who plays Greek god Hermes, Levi Kreis, also won a Tony award

Morgan Siobhan Green and Chibueze Ihuoma play young lovers Eurydice and Orpheus respectively.

The production has multiple shows running through Sunday at the Majestic Theatre at 224 East Houston Street. A quick check of Ticket Master shows several seats left at each show. Click here to look for tickets.