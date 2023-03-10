Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay bringing Hell's Kitchen restaurant to Connecticut

The famed chef is opening his sixth Hell's Kitchen location at Foxwoods Resort Casino, inspired by the hit television series that airs on FOX61.

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. — World-renowned celebrity chef and restauranteur Gordon Ramsay is bringing his brand of culinary expertise to New England.

Foxwoods Resort Casino announced the opening of Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen at the property this summer, inspired by the hit television series "Hell's Kitchen", which has aired for its entire 21 seasons on FOX61.

The restaurant is expected to open in the summer of 2023.

Thank you to everyone who joined us today in celebrating our 31st Anniversary! We are extremely excited to welcome Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen to Foxwoods Resort Casino THIS SUMMER. pic.twitter.com/ZShxfDgoll — Foxwoods Resort Casino (@FoxwoodsCT) March 10, 2023

Ramsay's newest Hell's Kitchen location is the sixth U.S. location based on the reality television series that pits chefs of all experiences in a fiery competition to be the last remaining chef, under the tutelage of Gordon Ramsay.

“I’m thrilled to bring Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN to Foxwoods Resort Casino in the heart of New England,” said Ramsay.

The restaurant will seat nearly 260 guests and will feature a chef's counter, and a 40-seat private dining room.

Design elements inside the restaurant will mirror those of the television show, providing guests with a unique and immersive dining experience, and the menu will feature signature classics from the show, including Beef Wellington, Sticky Toffee Pudding, and more.

“As the leading, resort casino destination in the Northeast, we are always looking for new and unique ways to elevate our guests’ experience,” said Jason Guyot, President and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. “The addition of Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN and partnership with one of the world’s most renowned chefs further solidifies our portfolio of world-class dining at our property. We look forward to offering guests, foodies and fans of the hit show alike another unparalleled experience that continues to set Foxwoods apart as a premier travel destination.”

Foxwoods made the announcement Friday in celebration of its 31st anniversary, commemorating the many additions coming to the resort destination in 2023.

