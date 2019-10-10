SAN ANTONIO — Gordon Hartman, founder of The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation, was recently honored with the Governor's Trophy from the Texas Governor's Committee on People With Disabilities.

According to Ron Lucey, the Committee's executive director, the trophy is "the highest honor for an individual for lifetime achievement in support of Texans with disabilities."

Hartman, who has been the driving force behind Morgan's Wonderland theme park and other facilities designed to help those with special needs, said that receiving the award was "a tremendous personal honor for which I’m truly grateful, but it also symbolizes incredible amounts of hard work by the passionate people I’m privileged to work with at Morgan’s Wonderland and The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation."

In addition to Morgan's Wonderland, and Morgan's Inspiration Island, both "non-profit and ultra-accessible" parks that offer free admission to individuals with special needs, earlier this year, Hartman announced plans for Morgan's Wonderland Camp.

The camp will offer a summer-camp-type experience year-round for campers with and without special needs.

Hartman and his wife Maggie said that they draw inspiration for initiatives to help the special-needs community from their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan.

"Together, with our many supporters across Texas and around the world, we are indeed making a difference for children and adults with special needs,” Hartman said.