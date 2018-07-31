SAN ANTONIO — Google Fiber made a major announcement Tuesday about adding its service to new part of town.

The service will now be offered to residents living on the northeast side. Previously, the ultra fast, fiber optic service was only offered to residents on the far west side.

Residents can sign up starting Tuesday, July 31.

According to Google, plans start at $55 per month and promise internet speeds of up to 1,000 mbps. The company claims there is no annual contract.

