Calling all job seekers, veterans and transitioning service members!

Local employers representing top companies from a variety of industries will be looking to fill hundreds of open positions at a free job fair this week.

Goodwill San Antonio will host a free career fair to connect job seekers with 50 local employers, including Accenture, City of San Antonio, Frontier Enterprises, Methodist Hospital, New York Life Insurance, Randolph Brooks FCU, Spectrum, TJX Companies, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and many more.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 23. It's happening at TriPoint Event Center, 3233 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, TX 78212.

Staff from Goodwill’s Good Careers Centers will be available on-site to help job seekers successfully prepare for meetings with potential employers by assisting with resume development, interview practice and one-on-one job coaching.

Anyone seeking assistance prior to the career fair is encouraged to meet directly with a Goodwill San Antonio Career Specialist by calling (210) 924-8581.

© 2018 KENS