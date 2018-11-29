SAN ANTONIO — A man was fatally struck by a box truck while working on his car late Wednesday night on the west side, according to San Antonio Police.

The victim was the owner of a silver sedan that broke down around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound fast lane of Highway 90 just before 36th Street.

Investigators said the man was looking under the hood of his car when he was struck by a box truck. The collision affected two other vehicles.

Two witnesses attempted to help the victim, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

