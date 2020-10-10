Good samaritans help shooting victim lying in the middle of the street

The shooting happened on the southeast side, on Rigsby Avenue, near Roland about 9:30 Friday night.

SAN ANTONIO — Two drivers stopped in their tracks and tried to help when they saw a man stagger into the street after he had been shot, according to San Antonio Police.

Police said the 28-year-old man was inside a home when he was attacked.

Officers said he ran for his life and found comfort from strangers in the street.

A police sergeant said while one person applied pressure to the man's gunshot wound, the other offered him water. They tried to do right by him, according to the sergeant.

Police said the man was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

An eyewitness said one of the drivers was a food service worker who was just trying to deliver a chicken dinner to a nearby resident.

Police detained one man who they said they found running from the scene, but they said there may be more people involved in the incident.