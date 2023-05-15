Good Samaritans come to aid of skateboarder hit by vehicle on west side of town

It happened late Sunday night on the 3600 block of Culebra Rd.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the driver who hit a skateboarder and kept going on the city's west side late Sunday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Culebra Road near St. Mary's University.

Police say the victim, a man in his 20s, was trying to cross Culebra Road, and was in the middle of the street, when he was hit by a vehicle.

He was holding onto his skateboard at the time.

Officials say some good Samaritans helped the victim and then called police.

Witnesses told police that some other people tried to follow after the vehicle that was involved, but the driver of that truck was able to get away from them.

They described the vehicle as being a truck that was either white or black.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries reported.

