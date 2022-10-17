Good Samaritan shot trying to help another shooting victim at car club meeting

The man he was trying to help died from his injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A good Samaritan is in stable condition after being shot while trying to help another victim who had been fatally shot at a meeting of a car club Sunday evening.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Dunton Street and Afcoms Way near Quintana Road on the southwest side of town.

According to police, they received a call for a shooting in progress near Cupples Road and General Hudnell where a car club was hanging out.

A second call came in just a few minutes later for another shooting in the same area.

When officers arrived, they found a man laying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a good Samaritan was trying to help the first victim when more shots were fired off, hitting him. His family started to drive him to the hospital, but then pulled over and waited at the corner of Cupples and Genral Hudnell for help. We are told he is in stable condition.

The police sergeant told us that the two men were not related in any way, he was just trying to help someone in need.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

This is an ongoing investigation.

