SAN ANTONIO — A Good Samaritan was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition after being run down by a driver on IH-35.

According to police, a woman had a blowout along IH-35 and Eisenhauer Road just after midnight.

A truck driver who saw the woman trying to change her tire decided to pull over to help.

While the truck driver was changing the tire, a car traveling southbound on IH-35 hit both the truck driver and the woman on the side of the interstate.

The driver fled the scene.

The truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The woman was also taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the driver involved in the hit-and-run.