SAN ANTONIO — A Good Samaritan was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition after being run down by a driver on IH-35.
According to police, a woman had a blowout along IH-35 and Eisenhauer Road just after midnight.
A truck driver who saw the woman trying to change her tire decided to pull over to help.
While the truck driver was changing the tire, a car traveling southbound on IH-35 hit both the truck driver and the woman on the side of the interstate.
The driver fled the scene.
The truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The woman was also taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still looking for the driver involved in the hit-and-run.