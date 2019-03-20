SAN ANTONIO — They’re back!

Police officers who taught kids how to fish are now spending time with their little buddies at the golf course.

SAPD’s East side SAFFE Unit and Park Police teamed up with their friends at the Boys and Girls Club for a day of fun in the sun.

“When you swing it looks like you’re about to hit somebody,” said first-time golfer Marcus Menefee.

With some coaching, the sport got easier for the 9-year-old.

“You have to look at the ball and put your arms straight and then keep your arms straight when you’re swinging it,” said Jameer Williams, a 7-year-old who just took a lesson in proper form from his officer buddy.

“The greatest thing about it is just exposing these children to something different,” said Officer Alonzio Hardin with the East SAFFE unit. “[We] let him know that there's positive everywhere. And golf is a very lucrative sport.”

The First Tee of Greater San Antonio provided the equipment. Their programs teach technique and life values. The kids got a taste of good sportsmanship out on the green.

“I have friends who play golf but I don’t, so they cheer me on when I start missing the golf ball,” said Menefee.

Missed balls happen. The kids learned to just keep swinging.