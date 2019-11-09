SAN ANTONIO — A golf cart sparked a fire at an apartment complex on the northwest side late Tuesday night, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called out to the Reserve at Canyon Creek Apartments on Vance Jackson Road around 10:00 p.m.

Crews were able to quickly put the flames in a garage at the apartment complex.

No one was hurt and there was no significant damage to the structure.

