GoFundMe set up for two little girls killed during 'domestic disturbance' in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A GoFundMe account was set up for the family of the two young girls who were shot and killed on Saturday in Killeen.

According to the page, 11-year-old Makayla R. Martin and 6-year-old Alyssa Whitfield were cousins. Their mothers, Danielle and Brittney Whitfield, were sisters.

"The lives of this family will forever be changed. Makayla and Alyssa were bright and playful little girls," neighbor and friend Eingrett Davis wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Danielle Whitfield, 38, and her spouse were involved in a domestic disturbance when shots were fired, according to investigating police.

The spouse has been arrested and is currently in the Killeen City Jail.

The 38-year-old is currently in stable condition and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Davis also wrote, "I know that both sisters are going to need monetary support for funeral expenses, having both children sent out of state to the family plot at the cemetery, moving out of their homes, and medical expenses."