The family of the 22-year-old man swept away in Uvalde floodwaters has set up a Gofundme account to raise money for his funeral expenses.

To donate, click here > Funeral and final expenses for Patrick Ojeda

Friday afternoon, Deputies and Emergency First Responders Search Teams recovered the body Patrick Ojeda, who police say went missing in flood waters on FM 187 within Uvalde County on Wednesday.

Speaking to KENS 5 Thursday, Patrick's mother, Joanna, expressed her hopes that the search crews wouldn't give up.

"Somebody, please find him," she said.

His father, Aaron, said that Monday was the last time the family spoke to him.

"The last thing we told him, because he was heading out to some jobs, was to be careful because of all the rain," he said.

Patrick called 9-1-1 for help early Wednesday morning. Investigators say that his pickup got trapped on a bridge on Highway 187 South at the Sabinal River. However, when police got there, they saw something bad happen.

"He was trying to get out of the truck through the window," Aaron said. "And they said a big gust of wind or a big gush of water or something hit the truck and pushed it down the stream with him trying to get out. And that was the last they saw of him."

It has been a big rescue mission to find Patrick. His truck was found earlier but his whereabouts remained a mystery until Friday.

"We know that he wouldn't make mistakes like that just traversing a stream or a river because we talked about it a lot." the dad said.

"Apparently, with no roadblocks, he thought the water was the surface of the road."

"I keep calling his phone just to hear his voicemail," she said. "It’s all I got. I don't want to forget what he sounds like or what he looks like."

The family thanks the crews who looked for Patrick. They have experienced tragedy before. They said that they lost their 4-month-old daughter after a heart defect.

© 2018 KENS