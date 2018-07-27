San Antonio — A GoFundMe raising money for the family of the man who died after a west-side home collapsed on him Friday morning will raise money for funeral expenses and transporting the body back to Mexico, according to the victim's daughter in law.

Jose Luna-Acosta, 41, died after the home collapsed on him as he worked underneath it. He pronounced dead at the home near North Calaveras and Texas Avenue, not far from Woodlawn Lake Park.

Luna-Acosta was an independent contractor, according to SAFD. Investigators said he used jacks to level the home and began to work underneath it. At some point, the floor partially collapsed on him.

To donate to his family, click here.

NEW: Independent contractor crushed under vacant home as he tried to level it. ⁦@SATXFire⁩ says he was dead when they arrived to the 1900 blk of N Calaveras St. His body will be recovered shortly. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/0gqx0D1UXe — Marvin Hurst (@MHurstKENS5) July 27, 2018

